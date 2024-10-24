MOVIE NIGHT #6

Amerigeddon is a 2016 American action film directed by Mike Norris. It is written by Gary Heavin and Chase Hunter.

The film describes a fictional attack on American society by the federal government, working in concert with a global "Elitist" organization and the United Nations.

The film was shot on Heavin's Central Texas ranch and in nearby towns.

May 13, 2016.




