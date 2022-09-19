Jared Taylor || Lord of the Rings: Amazon Brings Diversity to Middle Earth

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More AF- and AmRen-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
Clip from "Good New from Europe!",
which aired 14th of September 2022 on Amren.com
(https://www.amren.com/podcasts/2022/09/good-news-from-europe/)
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https://www.amren.com/
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https://gab.com/AmRenaissance
✔️Telegram:
https://t.me/AmRenOfficial
✔️BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5Q4sa6rObtGx/
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https://rumble.com/user/AmRen
#Amazon #Diversity #Race #NewYork #Crime #Clips
Tags: Amazon, Diversity, Race, American Renaissance, Jared Taylor, clips