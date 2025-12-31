Downing of 1 of the drones that were targeting Putin's residence - clip 2

(Clip 1 was slow, but up now...'Destruction of 1 of the Ukrainian drones, that attempted to attack the residence of the Russian President in the Novgorod region' - link here:)

https://www.brighteon.com/c809a9ec-be63-43df-b630-a7b56c0c46e4

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that 53 Ukrainian UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over Russian regions between 08:00 and 23:00 Moscow time.

This video: Full report about the drones that were targeting Putin's residence with subtitles via @RTnews.

Footage of the destruction of one of the Ukrainian drones, which attempted to attack the residence of the Russian President in the Novgorod region, was published by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The head of the unit with the call sign "Grom", commenting on the attack, noted that the first enemy UAVs came from the southern direction, from the territory of the Tver region.

According to him, the first wave of drones was timely detected and destroyed by air defense systems.

"During the attack, 41 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. The attempt to penetrate through the battle line and overwhelm our defense was unsuccessful. The unit worked properly, all targets were destroyed," noted "Grom".



