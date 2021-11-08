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Cancel Your Vacation Plans to Costa Rica, In Protest, the first nation make Covid-19 jab mandatory for minors
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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52 views • November 08, 2021
Cancel Your Vacation Plans to Costa Rica, In Protest, the first nation make Covid-19 jab mandatory for minors

Cancel Your Vacation Plans to Costa Rica, In Protest, They have become the first nation in the world to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for children.

Vaccination against covid-19 will be mandatory for minors in Costa Rica
https://qcostarica.com/vaccination-against-covid-19-will-be-mandatory-for-minors-in-costa-rica/

All children will have to take Covid-19 jab in Costa Rica
6 Nov, 2021 17:35
https://www.rt.com/news/539555-costa-rica-vaccination-children-mandatory/
https://on.rt.com/bkbn

Whistleblower Report, British Medical Journal points to serious flaws in the testing of Pfizer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aajOoIeVXb3f/

Come Take a Tour With Me to my Local Hospital, WHERE ARE ALL THE SICK PEOPLE, Costa Rica
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xvS7T3s00zge/



Perimeter Tour, Hospital, Buenos Aires, Costa Rica, Where is Everybody.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oER59p5pIiCc/

Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
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JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/

The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/

EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://rumble.com/vm0z6q-europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774

MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
Keywords
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