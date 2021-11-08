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Cancel Your Vacation Plans to Costa Rica, In Protest, the first nation make Covid-19 jab mandatory for minors
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52 views • November 08, 2021
Cancel Your Vacation Plans to Costa Rica, In Protest, the first nation make Covid-19 jab mandatory for minors
Cancel Your Vacation Plans to Costa Rica, In Protest, They have become the first nation in the world to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for children.
Vaccination against covid-19 will be mandatory for minors in Costa Rica
https://qcostarica.com/vaccination-against-covid-19-will-be-mandatory-for-minors-in-costa-rica/
All children will have to take Covid-19 jab in Costa Rica
6 Nov, 2021 17:35
https://www.rt.com/news/539555-costa-rica-vaccination-children-mandatory/
https://on.rt.com/bkbn
Whistleblower Report, British Medical Journal points to serious flaws in the testing of Pfizer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aajOoIeVXb3f/
Come Take a Tour With Me to my Local Hospital, WHERE ARE ALL THE SICK PEOPLE, Costa Rica
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xvS7T3s00zge/
Perimeter Tour, Hospital, Buenos Aires, Costa Rica, Where is Everybody.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oER59p5pIiCc/
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
Cancel Your Vacation Plans to Costa Rica, In Protest, They have become the first nation in the world to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for children.
Vaccination against covid-19 will be mandatory for minors in Costa Rica
https://qcostarica.com/vaccination-against-covid-19-will-be-mandatory-for-minors-in-costa-rica/
All children will have to take Covid-19 jab in Costa Rica
6 Nov, 2021 17:35
https://www.rt.com/news/539555-costa-rica-vaccination-children-mandatory/
https://on.rt.com/bkbn
Whistleblower Report, British Medical Journal points to serious flaws in the testing of Pfizer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aajOoIeVXb3f/
Come Take a Tour With Me to my Local Hospital, WHERE ARE ALL THE SICK PEOPLE, Costa Rica
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xvS7T3s00zge/
Perimeter Tour, Hospital, Buenos Aires, Costa Rica, Where is Everybody.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oER59p5pIiCc/
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Brand New Tube
https://brandnewtube.com/@drMenoPeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://rumble.com/vm0z6q-europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
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