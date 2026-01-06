20 PEOPLE,, Sworn In For The Defendant From Misses Corintha Hall To A. C. Holloway, 150th To Testify

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MISSES CORINTHA HALL, ANNIE HOWEL, LILLLIE M. GOODMAN, Velma Hayes, JENNIE MAYFIELD, IDA HOLMES, WILLIE HATCHETT, MARY HATCHETT, MINNIE SMITH, MAJORIE Mc CORD, LENA Mc MURTY, MRS. W. R. JOHNSON, MRS. S. A. WILSON, MRS. GEORGIA DENHAM, MRS. L. O. JONES, MISS ZILLA SPIVEY, CHARLES LEE, N. V. DARLEY, F. ZIGANKI, AND A. C. HOLLOWAY, all sworn for the defendant, testified that they were employees of the National Pencil Company and knew Leo M. Frank, and that his general character was good.