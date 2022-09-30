Achieving Genuine Happiness Is Actually Very Simple

Doing these things will boost your mood! 💯



Dr. Cassie Holmes from UCLA Anderson School of Management, an expert on time and happiness, and author of the book, ‘Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most’ shares the simple things you can do to achieve genuine happiness!



According to Dr. Holmes, exercising outdoors and spending time away from the urban environment are big mood boosters. 🚶‍♀️



She explains that these experiences can have a positive effect on your mood and help you achieve a GREATER amount of happiness.☀️



