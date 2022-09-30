Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Achieving Genuine Happiness Is Actually Very Simple
20 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 2 months ago |

Doing these things will boost your mood! 💯


Dr. Cassie Holmes from UCLA Anderson School of Management, an expert on time and happiness, and author of the book, ‘Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most’ shares the simple things you can do to achieve genuine happiness!


According to Dr. Holmes, exercising outdoors and spending time away from the urban environment are big mood boosters. 🚶‍♀️


She explains that these experiences can have a positive effect on your mood and help you achieve a GREATER amount of happiness.☀️


Click on the link in my bio to learn more.

Keywords
oilbacteriaspills

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket