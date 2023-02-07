Optogenetics | Brain Research: A Light Switch for Neurons

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Is Optogenetics used in humans? Is this a good thing?
https://knowledgeburrow.com/is-optogenetics-used-in-humans/
Optogenetics: Applications in psychiatric research
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/pcn.12516
Deep Brain Optogenetic Control Without Implants
https://www.news-medical.net/life-sciences/Current-and-Future-Applications-of-Optogenetics.aspx
Current and Future Applications of Optogenetics
https://www.news-medical.net/life-sciences/Current-and-Future-Applications-of-Optogenetics.aspx
Optogenetics- Understanding the Human Brain
http://www.solokrafts.in/blog/2/optogenetics--understanding-the-human-brain