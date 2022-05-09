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Human Shields Impede Russian Liberation
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110 views • May 09, 2022
"Russian forces and people's militias have slowed down the pace of the operation. The principle of this operation is to liberate the land devastated by the conflict. Even in the midst of heavy fighting, nationalists are using human shields and holding civilians hostage. " - teleSUR - https://youtu.be/Druwkdd-a00
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