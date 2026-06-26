Some History Of Port Of Spain, Trinidad!

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Like I mentioned in the video, I am not a historian. I didn’t even do history in school. Re-research what I’ve said to confirm what I’ve said is true.
I forgot to mention that they dug out the sea floor material from in between the pilings, before they put cement in between the pilings.
Here are somethings that I wanted to mention, but couldn’t:
- There was swampy land near Wrightson Road, before it became a dual carriage way.
- I think that the Maraval River was also rerouted. Compare the old maps to the modern map.
- Cazabon did a painting titled, “Custom House and Comissant”. It included the olden customs house.
- Cazabon also did another painting titled (in French), “Vue présumée de Port-d'Espagne à Trinité-et-Tobago” (Alleged view of Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago).
Friday 26th June, 2026.
#officialchristiandeo