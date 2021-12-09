Alpha All things Created, Age of Aquarius, End of the Age, Merry Christmas 2021

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Trailer Genesis: Paradise Lost, Full Movie GENESIS: Paradise Lost | 2017
Genesis animated from verse 1 to the end of the Third Day.
Flood caused the Ice Age. Ice Age due to blocking out the sun with the rain clouds.
Christmas "Light came into the World and reconciled the World unto himself.
God's Voice in the Stars
Age of Aquarius is "New Age" Christianity. Developed out of End Times Theology. You have to pick and choose verses in the Bible to fit your belief. Then throw out the rest of the Bible.
"Christmas Astrology" Timothy Alberino
If the Age of Pisces was Jesus Christ, The Age of Aquarius is Man. This would signifying Transhumans. Logically the next 2,000 years would be what is planned by New World order and Satan Worshipers. Going to Mars, Space Travel, living under a surveillance State. No one living the natural way. Babies born and raised in incubators. Robots running everything. Mankind enslaved by the Machines, etc. The Technology has already been created and Patented.
OR glorious healing, restoration of all things. Atmosphere, Water, Food, ways of living. Lifestyle changes. Unscrambling eggs! A Divine miracle. Humpty dumpty sat on the wall all the Kings horses and all the Kings men could not put Humpty Dumpty back together Again. Only Jesus Christ Can heal all things.
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