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7news Australia Reporter Melbourne Protestors Shout Down And Send on Walk of Shame Hugo Talks
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230 views • November 18, 2021
7news Australia Reporter Melbourne Protestors Shout Down And Send on Walk of Shame Hugo Talks
Hugo Talks
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/Watch-AUSSIE-Protestors-SEND-MSM-On-WALK-OF-SHAME-Hugo-Talks--lockdown2:9
Watch AUSSIE Protestors SEND MSM On WALK OF SHAME / Hugo Talks #lockdown
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10206187/Melbourne-pandemic-law-protesters-mob-Channel-Seven-reporter.html
Hugo Talks
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/Watch-AUSSIE-Protestors-SEND-MSM-On-WALK-OF-SHAME-Hugo-Talks--lockdown2:9
Watch AUSSIE Protestors SEND MSM On WALK OF SHAME / Hugo Talks #lockdown
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10206187/Melbourne-pandemic-law-protesters-mob-Channel-Seven-reporter.html
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