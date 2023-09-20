Lawmakers to question AG Garland on Hunter Biden probe

Tomorrow, Attorney General Merrick Garland is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee to provide testimony. The hearing will address concerns regarding potential political influence on the federal investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden. Chairman Jim Jordan will be leading the proceedings, which aim to examine the alleged politicization and weaponization of the Justice Department under the leadership of Attorney General Garland. Newsline recently spoke with Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs, who is not only a member of the House Judiciary Committee but also shared his thoughts on this matter.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.