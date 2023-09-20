Lawmakers to question AG Garland on Hunter Biden probe

Tomorrow, Attorney General Merrick Garland is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee to provide testimony. The hearing will address concerns regarding potential political influence on the federal investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden. Chairman Jim Jordan will be leading the proceedings, which aim to examine the alleged politicization and weaponization of the Justice Department under the leadership of Attorney General Garland. Newsline recently spoke with Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs, who is not only a member of the House Judiciary Committee but also shared his thoughts on this matter.



