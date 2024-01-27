Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Escalating Texas Border Showdown
channel image
Son of the Republic
636 Subscribers
105 views
Published a day ago

Dems’ Identity Crisis

* Great nations have great walls.

* Migrants run up our beaches like it’s D-day.

* Dems hope you’ll forget, transition to ‘border hawks’, play the blame game.

* Who do you trust to fix the border?

* [Bidan] isn’t fixing; he’s cutting.

* Joe talks tough, but he blinked.

* He throws a wrench into Texas’ economy.

* Dems love razor wire when it protects them, and pretend to be the party of law and order.

* Dems will say anything in an election year — but afterward, they’ll do absolutely nothing (good).


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (26 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345677030112

Keywords
traffickingjesse wattersborder crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderglobalismgreg abbottillegal immigrantmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationbroken borderillegal aliensubversionopen bordersmugglingmigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementreplacement theoryillegal migrantdemographic destiny

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket