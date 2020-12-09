Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of GenocideApproved and proposed for signature and ratification or accession by General Assembly resolution 260 A (III) of 9 December 1948Entry into force: 12 January 1951, in accordance with article XIII The Contracting Parties , Having considered the declaration made by the General Assembly of the United Nations in its resolution 96 (I) dated 11 December 1946 that genocide is a crime under international law, contrary to the spirit and aims of the United Nations and condemned by the civilized world,Article I The Contracting Parties confirm that genocide, whether committed in time of peace or in time of war, is a crime under international law which they undertake to prevent and to punish.Article II In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:(a) Killing members of the group;(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.Article III The following acts shall be punishable:(a) Genocide;(b) Conspiracy to commit genocide;(c) Direct and public incitement to commit genocide; WARPSPEED(d) Attempt to commit genocide;(e) Complicity in genocide. 7th U N MILITARY GAMES; CONSTRUCTION OF WUHAN BSL4 BIOWEAPONS LAB IN 2016; OPERATING 212 BSL3 AND BSL4 BIOWEAPONS LABSEXECUTIVE ORDER 13887 TRUMP COMPLICITY IN GENOCIDE ARREST AND TAKE HIM TO TRIAL ON GENOCIDE CHARGES USING VACCINE BIOWEAPON THAT ALTERS DNA AND STERILIZES MEN AND WOMEN.Article IV Persons committing genocide or any of the other acts enumerated in article III shall be punished, whether they are constitutionally responsible rulers, public officials or private individuals.Article V The Contracting Parties HENRY FORD FOUNDATION, GENERAL MOTORS, DoD CONTRACTORS WHO ARE WARPSPEED CONTRACTORSundertake to enact, in accordance with their respective Constitutions, the necessary legislation to give effect to the provisions of the present Convention, and, in particular, to provide effective penalties for persons guilty of genocide or any of the other acts enumerated in article III.CITIZEN RETIRED MILITARY MEMBER COURT MARTIALWILL BE THE LOCAL TERRITORY TRIBUNALArticle VI Persons charged with genocide or any of the other acts enumerated in article III shall be tried by a competent tribunal of the State in the territory of which the act was committed, or by such international penal tribunal as may have jurisdiction with respect to those Contracting Parties which shall have accepted its jurisdiction