70 Weeks Prophecy Explained

The most amazing prophecy of the Old Testament, the 70 weeks prophecy of Daniel, is very carefully and clearly explained in this amazing video. We're talking about the prophecy from Daniel 9:24-26, which is commonly known as the 70 weeks prophecy. More than 400 years before the birth of Jesus, the Hebrew prophet Daniel uttered a prophecy 'Messiah' would be 'cut off but not for himself'. In other words, Christ would die for the sins of the world. This is the only Old Testament Prophecy to use the word “messiah" and the only prophecy to give an exact date for when it would be fulfilled. A husband and wife team combine to present the 70 weeks prophecy made simple. We think you will agree after seeing it that this is one of the best videos on the Internet to demonstrate Bible prophecy made simple.