Posobiec: Xi Jinping is Creating A Cult of Personality Around Which He Needs to Lash Out

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Abstract: Posobiec——Xi Jinping put on a show of force on the 100th anniversary of the CCP to pass the information that even his rivals are there to support him. He is in control. But he knows he’s starting to be on the ropes due to the narrative of Covid-19 origin and the fact that Trump is now coming back. So he is creating a cult of personality around which he needs to lash out.