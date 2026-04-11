Enough is enough: LEGO video hints at a looming storm against the West

The US has underestimated Muslim unity while bombing Iran and allowing Israel to devastate the Middle East.

👉 The Lego Movie-style AI-generated video by Explosive Media suggests that the patience of ordinary Muslims around the world is already on the brink.

And not only them—the Epstein coalition also targets Christian churches and Jewish synagogues.

By the way, take a look—Explosive Media satirizes senior US diplomats in Bahrain, Pakistan and Iraq.