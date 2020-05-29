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Commander Ashtar’s Message to Humanity
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33 views • May 29, 2020
"The Light forces, our boots on the ground or our specialized ground forces, have reached every dark corner. What lies ahead for humanity is beyond beautiful." ~ Commander Ashtar
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/commander-ashtars-message-to-humanity/
For monthly events go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/commander-ashtars-message-to-humanity/
For monthly events go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
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