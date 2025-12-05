BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Epstein Blackmail & FBI Cover-Ups Are Fracturing MAGA w/ Ivan Raiklin
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
731 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
226 views • 24 hours ago

In this explosive interview, former intel officer Ivan Raiklin breaks down the hidden forces tearing the MAGA movement apart. From the Epstein blackmail network to ongoing FBI cover-ups, Ivan reveals how corruption, donor influence, and institutional betrayal are creating a fracture inside America First like we’ve never seen. We dig into the power players, the suppressed evidence, the political pressure campaigns, and why the truth about Epstein still terrifies Washington. If you want to understand what’s really happening behind the MAGA civil war — and why the base is losing trust — this is the conversation you can’t afford to miss. Ivan on X: https://x.com/IvanRaiklin Text SETH to 36912 to get 60% off the BAERSkin Hoodie today! Or click: https://baer.skin/seth To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy