Wisdom Calls Simpletons To Visit - Proverbs 9:3-4(a)
ibugullc
Published a day ago
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom Calls Simpletons To Visit.

Proverbs 9:3-4(a) (NIV).

3) She has sent out her servants, and she calls

from the highest point of the city,

4) “Let all who are simple come to my house!”

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Wisdom is needed for a constructive life.

She calls for even the simple to a narrow path.

https://pc1.tiny.us/7esv4jdx

