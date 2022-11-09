Dr Jennifer Daniels - It's All About Balance - Extreme Diets Can Become Dangerous on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (10.24.22)

HOME HEALERS COURSE SALE for $499 with COUPON CODE HOMEHEAL22 till 11/30/22!! https://vitalitycycles.com/products/1581861
-It’s all about balance. Vegetables only & meat only for too long will make you ill. Experiment and try out diet stuff for yourself. Gout – probably not enough water or vegetables. Exhausted, tired, adrenal fatigue – eat more meat and liver. If meat is clean, most ill effects are from lack of water.
-Taking away meat is a war on the health of individuals. Don’t want them to have the nutrients that make them mentally and physically strong. Insects provide physical but not mental strength.
-Health of ankles, legs, hips determine how well we age.
-Freeze tendons flat, cook in crockpot overnight on high. Cook meniscus with them.
-Chitin from insects said to be toxic to humans. Sensitivity to chitin happens when person doesn’t have enough cholesterol.
-Breast lumps from caffeine.
-Lipomas are a parasite.
-What we call aging is the process of parasites taking over the body.
-Herxheimer reaction happens when liver is trying to filter parasites & gets clogged.
-Effective ivermectin dosing is once a year.
-Carly gets breast pain the day after ovulation.
-Eggs have cholesterol but don’t have the minerals and nutrients to take advantage of the cholesterol.
-Tammy has heart racing, arrhythmia, shortness of breath, palpitations, swollen ankles, pulsing lip. Measure how much water you’re drinking, increase by 1 liter. Need more salt. Black squid ink in broth every day, heel lifts, tippy toe raises.
-Robert asks about brown spots on the face.
-Is it okay to have rabbit pellets poop? Yes.
-Why do people over 70 have trouble sleeping through the night?
-Concern about huge doses of THC in medical marijuana.
-Receding gums
-Could unhealed fractures cause hypothyroidism, hypoparathyroidism, osteomalacia, Cushing’s Disease?
-Ivermectin vs. fenbendazol.
-Could Covid/flu be a rebranded dairy allergy?
-Dr. Daniels does not do any personal consults anymore. She recommends her Home Healer’s Course and group.
-Urinary Tract Infections
-Pitting edema in both lower legs.
-Patient’s mother on ventilator, to be trached soon.
-Does adding egg shells to bone broth add collagen?
-Great Lakes Collagen has merit, but tendons, knee joints, provide more collagen and taste better.
-73 yo male needs to gain weight.
-Why gall bladder issues?
-Liver damage from alcohol. Takes a lot of alcohol, or drugs, or OTC pain killers. Fake meat causes liver, pancreas cancer.
-Genital herpes is not contagious. It’s a collagen deficiency.
-What causes Crohn’s Disease?
-How to undo harms from the jab?
-65 yo woman has low estrogen & testosterone. Doctor wants her to take bioidentical hormones.
-Leave Afib alone if you’re not having symptoms.
-Wrinkles on the forehead
-Precook bacon in oven. Eat as a snack. Cook with bacon grease.
-Wife developed alopecia.
-Woman with polyps & endometriosis on fertility treatment.
-Eat cooked liver & organs if you’re not raising your own animals.
-Is calves liver better?
-Okay to take turpentine with titanium implants?
-Boy with seizures taking turpentine.
