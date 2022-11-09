Dr Jennifer Daniels - It's All About Balance - Extreme Diets Can Become Dangerous on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (10.24.22)

HOME HEALERS COURSE SALE for $499 with COUPON CODE HOMEHEAL22 till 11/30/22!! https://vitalitycycles.com/products/1581861







-It’s all about balance. Vegetables only & meat only for too long will make you ill. Experiment and try out diet stuff for yourself. Gout – probably not enough water or vegetables. Exhausted, tired, adrenal fatigue – eat more meat and liver. If meat is clean, most ill effects are from lack of water.

-Taking away meat is a war on the health of individuals. Don’t want them to have the nutrients that make them mentally and physically strong. Insects provide physical but not mental strength.

-Health of ankles, legs, hips determine how well we age.

-Freeze tendons flat, cook in crockpot overnight on high. Cook meniscus with them.

-Chitin from insects said to be toxic to humans. Sensitivity to chitin happens when person doesn’t have enough cholesterol.

-Breast lumps from caffeine.



-Lipomas are a parasite.



-What we call aging is the process of parasites taking over the body.

-Herxheimer reaction happens when liver is trying to filter parasites & gets clogged.

-Effective ivermectin dosing is once a year.



-Carly gets breast pain the day after ovulation.

-Eggs have cholesterol but don’t have the minerals and nutrients to take advantage of the cholesterol.

-Tammy has heart racing, arrhythmia, shortness of breath, palpitations, swollen ankles, pulsing lip. Measure how much water you’re drinking, increase by 1 liter. Need more salt. Black squid ink in broth every day, heel lifts, tippy toe raises.

-Robert asks about brown spots on the face.

-Is it okay to have rabbit pellets poop? Yes.

-Why do people over 70 have trouble sleeping through the night?



-Concern about huge doses of THC in medical marijuana.

-Receding gums



-Could unhealed fractures cause hypothyroidism, hypoparathyroidism, osteomalacia, Cushing’s Disease?



-Ivermectin vs. fenbendazol.



-Could Covid/flu be a rebranded dairy allergy?



-Dr. Daniels does not do any personal consults anymore. She recommends her Home Healer’s Course and group.

-Urinary Tract Infections



-Pitting edema in both lower legs.



-Patient’s mother on ventilator, to be trached soon.



-Does adding egg shells to bone broth add collagen?

-Great Lakes Collagen has merit, but tendons, knee joints, provide more collagen and taste better.

-73 yo male needs to gain weight.

-Why gall bladder issues?



-Liver damage from alcohol. Takes a lot of alcohol, or drugs, or OTC pain killers. Fake meat causes liver, pancreas cancer.

-Genital herpes is not contagious. It’s a collagen deficiency.

-What causes Crohn’s Disease?



-How to undo harms from the jab?

-65 yo woman has low estrogen & testosterone. Doctor wants her to take bioidentical hormones.



-Leave Afib alone if you’re not having symptoms.



-Wrinkles on the forehead



-Precook bacon in oven. Eat as a snack. Cook with bacon grease.

-Wife developed alopecia.



-Woman with polyps & endometriosis on fertility treatment.

-Eat cooked liver & organs if you’re not raising your own animals.



-Is calves liver better?



-Okay to take turpentine with titanium implants?



-Boy with seizures taking turpentine.





