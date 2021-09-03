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Parents Are Taking It To Their Employees At School Boards: You Work For Us!
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All across the united States of America, parents are standing against tyrannical school boards over mask mandates, the teaching of critical race theory, curriculums that are sexually targeting their children and much more. Amber Redman joins me in this episode to talk about that stand that she and her family are taking against their employees at the local school board and we provide resources to help you do the same.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/parents-are-taking-it-to-their-employees-at-school-boards-you-work-for-us-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/parents-are-taking-it-to-their-employees-at-school-boards-you-work-for-us-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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