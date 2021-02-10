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How They Forged a World Governmant Using Children The UK Case 2011
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41 views • February 10, 2021
All Politics Are Local-
It should be evident by now that this is what has been happening all around the world. Using and indoctrinating your children. How they have been able to get county election officials and local governments to commit fraudulent acts. Police infiltration. Diversity as a primary tool. The CFR in Europe. Fabian Society
It should be evident by now that this is what has been happening all around the world. Using and indoctrinating your children. How they have been able to get county election officials and local governments to commit fraudulent acts. Police infiltration. Diversity as a primary tool. The CFR in Europe. Fabian Society
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