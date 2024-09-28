© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of a missile strike on the deployment point of a unit of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Khrapovshchina in Sumy Oblast.
It is reported that as a result of the strike, several vehicles, armored vehicles, and an ammunition depot were destroyed, and up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.