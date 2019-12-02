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A Lion can kill alone Buffalo & Hippo(?) (Episode #21) - Analyze lion Hunting
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60 views • December 02, 2019
#Lion #Kill #Buffalo #Hippo #Analyze #lion #Hunting
Can a lion kill alone a buffalo or a hippo??
here we are... what we show to the videos are copy/paste from researches... we don't write things that come out of our brain....i like the way that tiger fans get upset,attacking by refusing aaall the facts we give ,just because lion comes superior to a lot of things than the tiger and that hurts too much.... always the truth hurts.... So... more hate you give?? more videos and truth we will release !!!!!
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Can a lion kill alone a buffalo or a hippo??
here we are... what we show to the videos are copy/paste from researches... we don't write things that come out of our brain....i like the way that tiger fans get upset,attacking by refusing aaall the facts we give ,just because lion comes superior to a lot of things than the tiger and that hurts too much.... always the truth hurts.... So... more hate you give?? more videos and truth we will release !!!!!
All Episodes of Deadman TV are split on Brighteon and Bitchute.... so make an accound and subscribe both!!!
►Subscribe here : https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_59964c898157ddbab7e49679e3844f60?retry
►Subscribe now on Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tN0xtiTMCqOF/
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