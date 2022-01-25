"Your SOUL has left your body" - The sole purpose of this false vaccine for the imaginary Covid-19

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- Reverend Christine tells you what this False vaccine has done to you and that "Your SOUL has left your body".
SOURCE:
The Vatican Warns Staff Members to get the 3rd Shot:
https://thetimeisnownews.wordpress.com/2022/01/24/vatican-to-staff-take-the-3rd-vax-by-february-1st-or-your-fired-disgracefulwell-at-least-there-are-some-good-people-left-in-the-church-as-you-will-see-in-this-video-click-on-to-se/
Reverend Christine:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/g8SpWEcp3Ydj/
https://rumble.com/vt7ocm-a-video-note-to-the-vaccinated.html
Mirrored - wil paranormal