2/22/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 95: she also drove for 5 hours to visit her at the protest site to show her support for the citizens of the New Federal State of China

https://gettr.com/post/p29g01p5f60

2/22/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 95: After the American boss of one of our fellow fighters learned that she was protesting to take down the CCP, she not only helped the fellow fighter extend her vacation, but she also drove for 5 hours to visit her at the protest site to show her support for the citizens of the New Federal State of China.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #CapitolHill #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan





2/22/2023 对邪恶说不 第95天：一位战友的美国人上司得知她是为了消灭中共而进行抗议时，不仅帮她延长了假期，还特意驱车5小时来抗议现场看她，以表达对新中国联邦人的支持。

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #国会山 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建



