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Police Tyranny, Vacc-insanity, Maskerade, Super Bowl Bread and Circuses and the Great Reset
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585 views • February 07, 2021
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Jeff Bezos to Step Down as Amazon C.E.O.: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/02/technology/jeff-bezos-amazon.html
Bezos Bulldozing Babylonbee:
https://babylonbee.com/news/bezos-to-spend-newfound-free-time-bulldozing-small-businesses-in-person
Bill Gates swoops for private jet business after £3bn dogfight with Gatwick owner: https://www.standard.co.uk/business/leisure-retail/bill-gates-signature-gatwick-carlyle-blackstone-b918729.html?amp
Pitbull on Communist takeover: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1357756689374728193
John Rappoport AIDS Inc.
https://www.amazon.com/AIDS-Inc-Scandal-Jon-Rappoport/dp/0941523039
The Covaids Plandemic on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0V1q7yQJmZWS
The effect of masks on children: https://youtu.be/pjin99KgCeQ
Babies reacting to emotionless face: https://youtu.be/apzXGEbZht0
Video on Effectiveness of Masks: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1357030155819110401
Masks in cold climates: https://twitter.com/elitesbewarned/status/1357132603845935106
Ministry of Truth: Researchers call on Joe Biden to create a “Reality Czar” to curb online “misinformation”: https://reclaimthenet.org/biden-truth-ministry
Toronto man 'won't ever forget' forced hotel quarantine: https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-toronto-man-wont-ever-forget-forced-hotel-quarantine
Jason Christoff - How The Elite Use Sports To Rule The Masses: https://youtu.be/M1FMhYr05zo
Visa: Bitcoin to be added to payment network:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/visa-says-no-reason-why-it-cannot-add-bitcoin-its-network
Countries Without COVID restrictions:
https://www.traveloffpath.com/countries-without-any-travel-restrictions-or-entry-requirements/
Tanzania Clip:
https://twitter.com/AlanAprich/status/1346392455474802694
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jeff Bezos to Step Down as Amazon C.E.O.: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/02/technology/jeff-bezos-amazon.html
Bezos Bulldozing Babylonbee:
https://babylonbee.com/news/bezos-to-spend-newfound-free-time-bulldozing-small-businesses-in-person
Bill Gates swoops for private jet business after £3bn dogfight with Gatwick owner: https://www.standard.co.uk/business/leisure-retail/bill-gates-signature-gatwick-carlyle-blackstone-b918729.html?amp
Pitbull on Communist takeover: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1357756689374728193
John Rappoport AIDS Inc.
https://www.amazon.com/AIDS-Inc-Scandal-Jon-Rappoport/dp/0941523039
The Covaids Plandemic on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0V1q7yQJmZWS
The effect of masks on children: https://youtu.be/pjin99KgCeQ
Babies reacting to emotionless face: https://youtu.be/apzXGEbZht0
Video on Effectiveness of Masks: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1357030155819110401
Masks in cold climates: https://twitter.com/elitesbewarned/status/1357132603845935106
Ministry of Truth: Researchers call on Joe Biden to create a “Reality Czar” to curb online “misinformation”: https://reclaimthenet.org/biden-truth-ministry
Toronto man 'won't ever forget' forced hotel quarantine: https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-toronto-man-wont-ever-forget-forced-hotel-quarantine
Jason Christoff - How The Elite Use Sports To Rule The Masses: https://youtu.be/M1FMhYr05zo
Visa: Bitcoin to be added to payment network:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/visa-says-no-reason-why-it-cannot-add-bitcoin-its-network
Countries Without COVID restrictions:
https://www.traveloffpath.com/countries-without-any-travel-restrictions-or-entry-requirements/
Tanzania Clip:
https://twitter.com/AlanAprich/status/1346392455474802694
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