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Police Tyranny, Vacc-insanity, Maskerade, Super Bowl Bread and Circuses and the Great Reset
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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585 views • February 07, 2021
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Jeff Bezos to Step Down as Amazon C.E.O.: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/02/technology/jeff-bezos-amazon.html

Bezos Bulldozing Babylonbee:
https://babylonbee.com/news/bezos-to-spend-newfound-free-time-bulldozing-small-businesses-in-person

Bill Gates swoops for private jet business after £3bn dogfight with Gatwick owner: https://www.standard.co.uk/business/leisure-retail/bill-gates-signature-gatwick-carlyle-blackstone-b918729.html?amp

Pitbull on Communist takeover: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1357756689374728193

John Rappoport AIDS Inc.
https://www.amazon.com/AIDS-Inc-Scandal-Jon-Rappoport/dp/0941523039

The Covaids Plandemic on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0V1q7yQJmZWS

The effect of masks on children: https://youtu.be/pjin99KgCeQ

Babies reacting to emotionless face: https://youtu.be/apzXGEbZht0

Video on Effectiveness of Masks: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1357030155819110401

Masks in cold climates: https://twitter.com/elitesbewarned/status/1357132603845935106

Ministry of Truth: Researchers call on Joe Biden to create a “Reality Czar” to curb online “misinformation”: https://reclaimthenet.org/biden-truth-ministry

Toronto man 'won't ever forget' forced hotel quarantine: https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-toronto-man-wont-ever-forget-forced-hotel-quarantine

Jason Christoff - How The Elite Use Sports To Rule The Masses: https://youtu.be/M1FMhYr05zo

Visa: Bitcoin to be added to payment network:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/visa-says-no-reason-why-it-cannot-add-bitcoin-its-network

Countries Without COVID restrictions:
https://www.traveloffpath.com/countries-without-any-travel-restrictions-or-entry-requirements/

Tanzania Clip:
https://twitter.com/AlanAprich/status/1346392455474802694
Keywords
vaccinesjeff bezosbill gatescovid19
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