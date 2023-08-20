Starcraft - Dark Vengeance Campaign 1

Difficulty: Medium



Intro: This is the continuation to the original starcraft Enslavers campaign. This takes place after zeratul liberates shakuras in the Starcraft Expansion Protoss Campaign. A great number of protoss brethren have fallen in the battle and are being housed in stasis cells where they will be reincarnated once again. However, a group of renegade zerg has recently taken root surrounding the stasis cells. Zeratul is commanding you to take a strike force and dispatch the zerg renegades.





Strategy: A fairly straight forward mission. This is a callback to episode 3B of the enslavers campaign where you start off with a sizeable army but no base. You’ll need to move north and take out yellow’s base in order to take their resources. Be warned, they have many sunken colonies protecting so you’ll need to use hallucination and micro your units so you don’t lose too many. Once you dispatch yellow, move to the southeast and dispatch the remaining sunken colonies. Now, take your time and begin teching, make sure you place a photon cannon or 2 for good measure. Once you reach supply 100, feel free to attack the northwest base or the north east base. Both are heavily fortified, so you’ll need to pump out units to destroy them.





Unit Composition: Tier 1 units mixed in with arbiter and special units for good measure