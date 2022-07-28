Welcome to Biden's America...

Where Nobody is Safe Anymore!

Now They Know How We've Had Had To Live...

When The Gangsters Come Knocking On Their Doors.





Criminals are Now Rewarded...

That's Not How It Was in My Day.

The Cops Can't Even Protect Themselves Anymore...

And These Communist Want to Take Our Guns Away!





The One's Who Try to Defend Themselves...

Are Criminalized and Fined... or Even Thrown in Jail.

The Biden Puppet and His Handlers are Try to Destroy Our Land...

But I Vow Now as God is My Witness... They Will Fail.