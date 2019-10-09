The Most Effective Remedy To Burn Fat - 1 Tablespoon Per Day & Lose Weight Up To 10 Pounds

The Most Effective Remedy To Burn Fat - 1 Tablespoon Per Day Up To 10 Pounds. Having belly fat is an annoying problem, and many people have been suffering from this problem. The want to burn belly fat and try in several ways.

Here is an effective belly fat drink recipe, that will help burn belly fat fast.

Cumin seed, or jeera, is a popular cooking ingredient used in India and many parts of Asia. Modern studies have shown the health benefits cumin, burning belly fat, lowering the cholesterol level and blood sugar.

Cumin helps to increase metabolism, burn extra calories and melts belly fat.

Drinking a glass of cumin water every day helps you deal with indigestion. It clears toxins from your body and provides relief from stomach-related problems like acidity, abdominal gas, morning sickness, and nausea.

Cumin is rich in antioxidants and natural substances, that inhibit the absorption of bad cholesterol or LDL in the digestive tract, which could be the explanation for their weight-reducing effect.

How To Prepare Cumin Seed Water:

Ingredients:

1 glass of water.

1 tsp of cumin seeds.

raw honey (optional).

Heat water in a pot over medium heat .

Add cumin seeds. Boil for 5 minutes.

Strain water into a glass.

Add honey if desired and stir well.

This recipe works best when you make and drink it before eating breakfast.