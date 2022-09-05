Hope Blue Star Kachina Prophecy ft. Was Not Was & Sass Jordan

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We've hit a real Thunderbird phase in this ancient cycle of transformation for planet Earth and all her creatures, including humans. Humans are still having the toughest time understanding what's going on.
So, I've made this groovy little video of the Hopi Blue Star Kachina Prophecy with great video and text from Starseed Journey on YouTube, mixed with "Walk the Dinosaur" by Was not Was and "Make You a Believer" by Sass Jordan.
Some great Lizard Medicine in a transformation year of Snake Medicine. Read "2022 - Year of the Snake: Regeneration and Getting Out of Your Own Way Here:https://birdclanmessenger.com/2022/01/01/2022-year-of-the-snake-regeneration-and-getting-out-of-your-own-way/
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