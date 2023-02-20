AI (Artificial Intelligence) Will Control Those Who Are Corrupted Flesh (Marked)

At around the 33:16 mins into the video where I said those that are on meat; that should be those who are on milk. I prefer my script as I can easily read over what I write and make corrections. But time is up and I have lots of scripts and recorded audio still to do so I will just go along as I am led. Soon none of these videos will be available and only a form of godliness that gives the devil worship will be legally allowed in the world or on the WWW.

Do you love your ability to buy and sell more than you love God/Jesus? You will be caused to sell your soul to the devil. Remember the testing period that showed the devil he has control over most people using fear was with no mask no entry. Most people wore mask to enable them to buy and sell. They knew they could not buy or sell or use the money they had to do anything unless they could do it via the www. That was the first stage in the sifting of faith in God worldwide; it represents Rebellion against God who can only be pleased when His children walk by faith and not sight ( covid facemasks).

You will not come to a point where many people or the church are saying it is now the mark of the beast. You will always hear people say it is a precursor or some other word that empowers people to then go ahead and comply with what is going on to maintain their financial status in this world. When you can use your eyes to see the mark of the beast, everyone would have it but the elect.