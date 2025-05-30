TREASON: How Patrick Henry Ignited the Revolution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 1765, after the British passed the Stamp Act, a 29-year-old freshman legislator in Virginia named Patrick Henry pushed back - hard. His Virginia Resolves didn’t just protest a tax; they rejected Parliament’s power outright and called for resistance. “If this be treason…” he thundered in support of them. When government tried to silence the message, Henry stood firm - and the other colonies joined in, publishing every single word. On this episode, learn the defiance, the suppression, and the spark that lit the fuse.
Path to Liberty: May 30, 2025