Iran: Trump says he wants peace but then THREATENS Iran, says Iranian Pres Pezeshkian

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump says he wants peace but then THREATENS Iran, says Pres Pezeshkian
'Which of this president’s words should we believe?'
Adds Israel in Gaza 'brings genocide as a gift':
'If you justify every crime you commit, then you're good in their eyes'.
Adding:
'They threw it in the trash' — Hamas on US promise to lift Gaza blockade
Trump envoy Witkoff allegedly pledged deal after hostage release, Drop Site News reports
Instead: Israeli airstrikes continue, no progress at all, 'Big Zero' talks in Doha
Adding:
From Gaza to Libya? Trump admin’s Palestinian resettlement scheme ‘on the table’
🗣 The Trump team is brainstorming a plan to relocate up to one million Palestinians to Libya on a permanent basis, insiders told NBC News.
This isn’t just idle chatter: Talks have reportedly involved Libya’s leadership, with Israel also looped in, the report added.
As a sweetener, the US might potentially release to Libya billions of dollars in funds that it froze more than a decade ago, sources said.
💡The Trump administration is reportedly tossing around the idea of providing the Palestinians with free housing and a stipend, and potential transportation methods – by air, land and sea – are allegedly being looked into.
➡️Earlier, Trump vowed to take control of Gaza, oversee its reconstruction, and turn it into a "Middle Eastern Riviera." He suggested its residents should be resettled in other countries, like neighboring Jordan and Egypt.