on the fifth day ...

For the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for
the manifestation of the sons of God.
For the creature was made subject to vanity, not
willingly, but by reason of him who hath subjected the
same in hope, Because the creature itself also shall be
delivered from the bondage of corruption into the
glorious liberty of the children of God.
(Romans 8:19-21)
