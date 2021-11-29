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Simple Cup Of Coffee Has Completely Transformed My Life and How I See Food.
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40 views • November 29, 2021
My mother aged so gracefully...even as a grandmother she was stunning. My husband used to always say,
"Want to know what a woman will look like when she is older, look at her mother."
I always believed that I would age gracefully, as my mother did, and so did he. Well, one day he just quit saying that.
Up until I was forty-five, I maintained my figure pretty well. What they don't tell us about turning 40 is that our Metabolism start to react differently to the food we eat.
Forty is when I saw the numbers on the scale start to climb. First, it was just a little but gradually it became a lot.
I didn't even really realize it was happening, until one day my mom put on my favorite pair of skinny jeans.
I realized I hadn't been able to wear them in years. The simple fact that an 80 year old woman could even wear them was humiliating.😭 I let her have them because who was I kidding....
I had completely lost any hope that I would ever fit into them again.
Learn More - https://healthy-morning.netlify.app
"Want to know what a woman will look like when she is older, look at her mother."
I always believed that I would age gracefully, as my mother did, and so did he. Well, one day he just quit saying that.
Up until I was forty-five, I maintained my figure pretty well. What they don't tell us about turning 40 is that our Metabolism start to react differently to the food we eat.
Forty is when I saw the numbers on the scale start to climb. First, it was just a little but gradually it became a lot.
I didn't even really realize it was happening, until one day my mom put on my favorite pair of skinny jeans.
I realized I hadn't been able to wear them in years. The simple fact that an 80 year old woman could even wear them was humiliating.😭 I let her have them because who was I kidding....
I had completely lost any hope that I would ever fit into them again.
Learn More - https://healthy-morning.netlify.app
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