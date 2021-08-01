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Massive Johnson and Johnson Lawsuit, Skirting Liability, AND You ARE Taking Their Jab?
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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50 views • August 01, 2021
Massive J and J Lawsuit, Skirting Liability, AND Your Taking Their Jab?

Boom Bust FULL SHOW:
UK flexes military muscle, plans to deploy warships to counter China
21 Jul, 2021 18:09
Big Pharma sector, where Johnson & Johnson is eyeing a new liability strategy for its controversial talcum powder liabilities. Mike Papantonio, host of America’s Lawyer, digs into the reports and the firm’s history.

The 3 Biggest Criminals Behind the Plandemic, Defined and Exposed, You All Still Believe Them
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O4FSqDWn4I17/



Prescribing Death. Pharma Industrial Complex Death Wish
https://ugetube.com/watch/prescribing-death-pharma-industrial-complex-death-wish_1g4UogMpGmRcHdY.html


Do No Harm, The Silent Pandemic, Shocking Revelation of the Pharma's Heroin Pandemic
https://ugetube.com/watch/do-no-harm-the-silent-pandemic-shocking-revelation-of-the-pharma-039-s-heroin-pandemic_F5tKtFdYMZkINIa.html


The Jab, Nanoparticles for Ads, Aggressive Suggestive Mind Control Advertisements
https://rumble.com/vjhjl9-the-jab-nanoparticles-for-ads-aggressive-suggestive-mind-control-advertisem.html

Nurenberg 2.0, Lawsuit Against the Globalist Plandemic Architects, WHO, CDC, Davos
https://ugetube.com/watch/nurenberg-2-0-lawsuit-against-the-plandemic-architects-who-cdc-davos_satrZxqYEz8A1Jb.html

The 5G Connection to the Coronavirus. Bombarding Frequencies Making Us Sick, Disrupting Our Auras
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aN1FkpN3N4fa/

Hacking the Brain with Nanoparticles
https://www.bitchute.com/video/juJI7huyHzQk/

Long Term Jab Symptoms on Kids, Parents Sound Alarm
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6WeHu4MpTkMC/

Hospital Collapse in Costa Rica, NAW, Just Propaganda, Video Outside Hospital & Clinic Under Orange Alert
https://www.brighteon.com/7b40e1ea-f5c5-4715-bec0-bf47e863e8e5


I’m a Clinical Lab Scientist - COVID-19 Is Fake. PCR Pos Test are Influenza A and B
https://ugetube.com/watch/i-m-a-clinical-lab-scientist-covid-19-is-fake-pcr-pos-test-are-influenza-a-and-b_p2KxgCEPpPnKGbP.html

Pfizer Reportedly Asking for Military Bases, Sovereign Assets As Collateral Pfizer has become a terrorist.
https://ugetube.com/watch/pfizer-reportedly-asking-for-military-bases-sovereign-assets-as-collateral-pfizer-has-become-a-terro_6rIrZXGSkDPep59.html

Lab origin of COVID 19
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2mBuSW0t7Z9N/

Plandemic, Compromising Our No. 1 and 2 Defense Systems are Intentional
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a0CZ86p3FwSt/

Covid Vaccine Jab Side Effects, Allergy, You Won't See on MSM or YT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3CW8wSSoOM3l/

Plandemic Profiteering, The F’s and Z’s of Politicking
https://ugetube.com/watch/plandemic-profiteering-the-f-s-and-z-s-of-politicking_xoIRIJ3stNzkk8O.html

Hospital Paybacks, Repo Houses, Drive By Doctors. A Mal Practice from the Un Professionals
https://ugetube.com/watch/hospital-paybacks-repo-houses-a-mal-practice-drive-by-doctors-from-the-un-professionals_zaVAl74jG1L7rPi.html
Keywords
lawsuitpharmaliabilitybabyjohnsontalc
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