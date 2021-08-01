Massive Johnson and Johnson Lawsuit, Skirting Liability, AND You ARE Taking Their Jab?

Massive J and J Lawsuit, Skirting Liability, AND Your Taking Their Jab?Boom Bust FULL SHOW:UK flexes military muscle, plans to deploy warships to counter China21 Jul, 2021 18:09Big Pharma sector, where Johnson & Johnson is eyeing a new liability strategy for its controversial talcum powder liabilities. Mike Papantonio, host of America’s Lawyer, digs into the reports and the firm’s history.The 3 Biggest Criminals Behind the Plandemic, Defined and Exposed, You All Still Believe ThemPrescribing Death. Pharma Industrial Complex Death WishDo No Harm, The Silent Pandemic, Shocking Revelation of the Pharma's Heroin PandemicThe Jab, Nanoparticles for Ads, Aggressive Suggestive Mind Control AdvertisementsNurenberg 2.0, Lawsuit Against the Globalist Plandemic Architects, WHO, CDC, DavosThe 5G Connection to the Coronavirus. Bombarding Frequencies Making Us Sick, Disrupting Our AurasHacking the Brain with NanoparticlesLong Term Jab Symptoms on Kids, Parents Sound AlarmHospital Collapse in Costa Rica, NAW, Just Propaganda, Video Outside Hospital & Clinic Under Orange AlertI’m a Clinical Lab Scientist - COVID-19 Is Fake. PCR Pos Test are Influenza A and BPfizer Reportedly Asking for Military Bases, Sovereign Assets As Collateral Pfizer has become a terrorist.Lab origin of COVID 19Plandemic, Compromising Our No. 1 and 2 Defense Systems are IntentionalCovid Vaccine Jab Side Effects, Allergy, You Won't See on MSM or YTPlandemic Profiteering, The F’s and Z’s of PolitickingHospital Paybacks, Repo Houses, Drive By Doctors. A Mal Practice from the Un Professionals