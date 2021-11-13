© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Pisses Me Off About The London Terrorist Attack
Follow
2
Share
Report
31 views • November 13, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3626/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-london-terrorist-attack
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3626-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-london-terrorist-attack
On March 22nd, 2017 at approximately 2:40pm, a suspect driving a Hyundai i40 crossing Westminster Bridge in London, England, plowed into and through a crowd of pedestrians near the Houses of Parliament. The “'middle-aged and Asian” attacker then entered the grounds of Parliament, where the suspect fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot multiple times by armed guards.
The attacker was taken from the scene to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead. Reports indicate that 5 people total are dead and at least twenty have been injured.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3626-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-london-terrorist-attack
On March 22nd, 2017 at approximately 2:40pm, a suspect driving a Hyundai i40 crossing Westminster Bridge in London, England, plowed into and through a crowd of pedestrians near the Houses of Parliament. The “'middle-aged and Asian” attacker then entered the grounds of Parliament, where the suspect fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot multiple times by armed guards.
The attacker was taken from the scene to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead. Reports indicate that 5 people total are dead and at least twenty have been injured.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.