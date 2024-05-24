Create New Account
XLEAR VS. THE FTC
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Nate Jones, founder of best selling nasal rinse, Xlear, describes his long battle against the FTC's  attempt to shut down his clinically tested product because of its efficacy against COVID-19.


