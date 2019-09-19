6 Amazing Ways To Get The Most Out Of Your Small Gardening Space

Don’t think that because you have only a small space for a garden, you won’t be able to reap the benefits and joys of gardening. Even if all you can spare is a tiny plot on your balcony, you can use creative gardening techniques and produce a surprising yield of vegetables and other plants.

So, don’t be discouraged when your friend shows off their half-acre of country space that they have dedicated to a variety of plants, vegetables, and fruit trees. Your smaller space can bring you just as much joy. And here’s another thought to cheer you: You won’t have to spend nearly as much time, energy and money maintaining your plot. Here’s how you do it:



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