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3 RUSSIAN TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES KILLED BY VAXXX INDUCED HEART ATTACKS AT LEAST 2 MILLION DEAD
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220 views • November 15, 2021
Source: Bootcamp. How did I get to 2 million dead? Less than 1% of deaths are reported to VAERS which is showing 18,461 dead. Multiply that by 100. But what if I told you that VAERS was withholding THOUSANDS OF DEATHS? What if those that are being hidden and removed are added to the 1%? The death toll world wide could be 15 million or more. More videos you may like:
The death booster. People don't believe this is happening and won't look. Lining up to die
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The death booster. People don't believe this is happening and won't look. Lining up to die
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