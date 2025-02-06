Prisoner Ammar Mustafa Ahmed Marzi is free

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As part of the Flood of the Free, prisoner exchange deal, the freed prisoner Ammar Mustafa Ahmed Marzi from the city of Ramallah was released, who was sentenced to life imprisonment and twenty years, of which he spent 23 years in the occupation prisons.
Interview, Ahmed Marzi
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 31/01/2025
