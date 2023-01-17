Radical Truth #53 - Dreams, Visions & The Love of Jesus

Mike shares his testimony of how he left 'Christianity' for Islam and how this journey led him right back into the loving arms of Jesus. Joe Carey, the Founder of Radical Truth, is one of the men whom God used to reach Mike with the Truth.



Website: https://muslimjourneytohope.com

Website: http://morethandreams.org

"I Found the Truth" Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/IFoundTheTruth/videos

