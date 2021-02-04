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Why leave government schools
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30 views • February 04, 2021
Opening up the conversation for those starting to question leaving government schools.
This is the first episode of an ongoing exploration into raising children outside of government school systems. What are the benefits and detriments of the system.
If you have any questions or topics you would like to cover, please leave a comment and I'll address it.
This is the first episode of an ongoing exploration into raising children outside of government school systems. What are the benefits and detriments of the system.
If you have any questions or topics you would like to cover, please leave a comment and I'll address it.
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