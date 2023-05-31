Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Study Shows Masks Lead to Stillbirths, Cognitive Decline, & More | Ep 87
101 views
channel image
We The Patriots USA
Published 18 hours ago |

A recent study showed that masks caused carbon dioxide poisoning, by increasing carbon dioxide levels ranging from 1.4% to 3.2% while wearing a mask.The U.S. Navy cites 0.3% and 0.5% as nearing toxic levels and 0.04% as normal levels from fresh air.Show more


Industrial hygienist and scientist Kristen Meghan of “Vets and Visionaries with Kristen Meghan, presented by We The Patriots USA,” joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson” to discuss the alarming numbers coming from this study. Kristen shares why these numbers are not surprising, given older studies that she has cited for decades in her profession that had similar outputs.


We show you all the numbers and offer grace to pregnant women, moms and parents who have been kept in the dark.


Sign up for the show newsletter and get our FREE, HPV resource guide PDF: https://teryngregson.com/newsletter


****Code SECRET50 for 50% Off****

Join Teryn, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Steve Deace, Jenna Ellis, Kristen Meghan and more at the WTP USA National Conference in Boise, ID, June 2 - 3: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/conference-2023/

Help grow the We The Patriots USA Podcast community, by prayerfully becoming a monthly contributor: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate/

Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046

Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom


Show less

CSID: 4de26b8fe3126c64



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
studyleadshows

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket