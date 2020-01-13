Pelosi Obstructs The Constitution

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Bowne Report
Nancy Pelosi and her cohort's planned coup is doing the very thing they had voted to impeach Donald Trump for. In order to see the two Articles of Impeachment for what they truly are, a simple switching of the words reveals the truth. What we are facing is an Abuse of Congress and an Obstruction of the Power of the Executive office. As time continues to pass without Pelosi relinquishing the Articles of Impeachment over to the Senate. The Democrat's power mad hatred over the choice of the American voter has reached an unconstitutional deadlock that is spiraling towards either submission or long awaited enforcement.
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