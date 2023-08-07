Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
South Africa "Kill the Boer" Song; Farage Issues Rallying Cry on Banking, Australia Going Cashless World News 8/6/23
channel image
Resistance Chicks
1317 Subscribers
Shop now
42 views
Published Yesterday

Weekly World News Report- Elon Musk and the NYT weigh in on a controversial political song sung in South Africa with defenders saying the song about the Boers is simply historical and not a call to violence. The numbers about South African farmers paint a different story. Money Money Money- Farage is not letting the banks off easy as he is not just taking on those who debanked him. Nigel says Banks are working with credit agencies to roll out “word checks” of social media accounts to assess how worthy of banking facilities members of the public are, in his new freedom of speech campaign Meanwhile, The BRICS nations are making gold king, Australia is making the move for a cashless society, and Austria’s leader is proposing to enshrine in the country´s constitution a right to use cash All this as poor Justin Trudeau announces his wife is leaving him. I wonder why. All of that and much more in this week's TOP World News Stories!

Keywords
world newsaustralianigel farageinternational newssouth africakill the boergb news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket