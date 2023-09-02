JUST THE NEWS | Sheriff Mark Lamb: Voters are discontent with Democrat leadership
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says Arizonians and Americans nationwide have become dissatisfied with liberal leadership and are “turning back to God, family, and freedom.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.