Sheriff Mark Lamb: Voters are discontent with Democrat leadership
JUST THE NEWS  |  Sheriff Mark Lamb: Voters are discontent with Democrat leadership


Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says Arizonians and Americans nationwide have become dissatisfied with liberal leadership and are “turning back to God, family, and freedom.”

Keywords
john solomonsheriff mark lambjust the news

