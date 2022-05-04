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Miraculous May | The Prophetic Report
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78 views • May 04, 2022
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
- Robin Bullock church International https://youtu.be/sXqO4kQGsW4
- 50:45-55:18 dancing elephants m, zelenski
- 56:51-58:14 invasion from heaven
- Robin Bullock 11th Hour https://youtu.be/WKXyhozQ0A4
- 10:28-11:42 time to fight this is your time.
- 17:30- 21:20 this is the time of the great judge
- 41:30 -43:36 prophetic word roe vs wade
- 50:47- 52:06 revival to these places judgement has come
- Lana Vawser https://youtu.be/bV-o3BYcUVc
- 3:58-14:15
May 1, 2022
A MONTH OF GRACE, A MONTH OF RETRIBUTION
Definition of retribution=Deserved and severe punishment
May is the 5th month. 5=Grace, deliverance, atonement; 5 stones of David—grace and judgment
“Many words that I have given My people lately have been words showcasing the CONTRAST between what the RIGHTEOUS will receive and what the WICKED will receive. This SHARP CONTRAST will INCREASE in this season of harvest until all can plainly see what is of MY LIGHT and what is of the enemy’s DARKNESS. May will bring a sharp contrast between My POURED OUT GRACE on My people and My DELUGE OF RETRIBUTION poured out on those who have partnered with darkness. For those who have chosen to believe Me and to partner with Me, I will bestow on you My GRACE, My DELIVERANCE, and My ATONEMENT for all the enemy sought to STEAL, KILL, and DESTROY you with. The CUP OF DESTRUCTION and THIEVERY the wicked BREWED for you, they will now be FORCED TO DRINK—down to the nasty dregs in the cup. They will experience everything they had planned for you. Their WEALTH will be used to REBUILD what they SELFISHLY DESTROYED in order to control you. They will be FORCED to witness the BOUNTIFUL TABLE I set before you, as all is taken from them. Behold, MAY—the MONTH of GRACE and RETRIBUTION.”
Diana Larkin
A Watchman’s Journal
- Amanda Grace Prophecy The Supreme Court and Insight - https://youtu.be/JZsNuf7HBjQ
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
►Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab-
http://FlyoverCarpet.com
https://TipTopK9.com/
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
- Robin Bullock church International https://youtu.be/sXqO4kQGsW4
- 50:45-55:18 dancing elephants m, zelenski
- 56:51-58:14 invasion from heaven
- Robin Bullock 11th Hour https://youtu.be/WKXyhozQ0A4
- 10:28-11:42 time to fight this is your time.
- 17:30- 21:20 this is the time of the great judge
- 41:30 -43:36 prophetic word roe vs wade
- 50:47- 52:06 revival to these places judgement has come
- Lana Vawser https://youtu.be/bV-o3BYcUVc
- 3:58-14:15
May 1, 2022
A MONTH OF GRACE, A MONTH OF RETRIBUTION
Definition of retribution=Deserved and severe punishment
May is the 5th month. 5=Grace, deliverance, atonement; 5 stones of David—grace and judgment
“Many words that I have given My people lately have been words showcasing the CONTRAST between what the RIGHTEOUS will receive and what the WICKED will receive. This SHARP CONTRAST will INCREASE in this season of harvest until all can plainly see what is of MY LIGHT and what is of the enemy’s DARKNESS. May will bring a sharp contrast between My POURED OUT GRACE on My people and My DELUGE OF RETRIBUTION poured out on those who have partnered with darkness. For those who have chosen to believe Me and to partner with Me, I will bestow on you My GRACE, My DELIVERANCE, and My ATONEMENT for all the enemy sought to STEAL, KILL, and DESTROY you with. The CUP OF DESTRUCTION and THIEVERY the wicked BREWED for you, they will now be FORCED TO DRINK—down to the nasty dregs in the cup. They will experience everything they had planned for you. Their WEALTH will be used to REBUILD what they SELFISHLY DESTROYED in order to control you. They will be FORCED to witness the BOUNTIFUL TABLE I set before you, as all is taken from them. Behold, MAY—the MONTH of GRACE and RETRIBUTION.”
Diana Larkin
A Watchman’s Journal
- Amanda Grace Prophecy The Supreme Court and Insight - https://youtu.be/JZsNuf7HBjQ
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
►Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab-
http://FlyoverCarpet.com
https://TipTopK9.com/
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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